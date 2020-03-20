Home

PAULINE R. (MARTIN) PARIS

PARIS, Pauline R. (Martin) Of Cambridge, March 17. Beloved mother of Karen Ferreira and her late husband Joseph, Sheila Gnerre and her husband Rick, Denise Puopolo and her husband Al, Pauline Paris, Yvette Paris and Kimberly Atkins Gordon. Devoted grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13. Loving sister of Gerard Martin, Ida Hopkins and Lucy Woods. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
