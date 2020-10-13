TOMER, Pauline Shattuck "Polly" Of Derry, NH, age 90, passed on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born, Pauline Virginia Shattuck, in Cambridge, MA on April 12, 1930 to George and Alice (Ayre) Shattuck. Melrose High. Office management with Los Angeles Times and the Gloucester, MA Chamber of Commerce. Polly is survived by fiancé, Donald Thayer, son Bartlett Bruce Shattuck and wife, Jeralyn; granddaughter Nicole Heymer and husband Jason; granddaughter Erin Greenspan and husband James; grandson Alec DeVries and wife Chrissy; and great-grandchildren, Orion, Rex, Eliza, Katie, and Nina. Predeceased by husband Robert H. Tomer and daughter Lorna DeVries. Visiting Hours: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
