1/
PAULINE SHATTUCK "POLLY" TOMER
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAULINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOMER, Pauline Shattuck "Polly" Of Derry, NH, age 90, passed on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born, Pauline Virginia Shattuck, in Cambridge, MA on April 12, 1930 to George and Alice (Ayre) Shattuck. Melrose High. Office management with Los Angeles Times and the Gloucester, MA Chamber of Commerce. Polly is survived by fiancé, Donald Thayer, son Bartlett Bruce Shattuck and wife, Jeralyn; granddaughter Nicole Heymer and husband Jason; granddaughter Erin Greenspan and husband James; grandson Alec DeVries and wife Chrissy; and great-grandchildren, Orion, Rex, Eliza, Katie, and Nina. Predeceased by husband Robert H. Tomer and daughter Lorna DeVries. Visiting Hours: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Polly's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.

View the online memorial for Pauline Shattuck "Polly" TOMER


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved