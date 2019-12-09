Boston Globe Obituaries
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church,
More Obituaries for PAULINE DELGENIO
PAULINE T. (OTT) DELGENIO

PAULINE T. (OTT) DELGENIO Obituary
DelGENIO, Pauline T. (Ott) Of Medway, December 7, beloved wife of the late Michael DelGenio. Mother of Diane Lagadec and her husband Gerald of Halifax, David DelGenio and his wife Joan of Acworth, NH and the late Michel DelGenio, Jr. Sister of Dorothy Johnson of Pembroke Pines, FL and the late Raymond Ott. Also survived by her grandchildren Geoffrey, Jessica, Jonas and Carmen, and her great-grandchildren Sammy and Noah. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, in St. Joseph Church, at 11:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9:00-10:45, in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street, MEDWAY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Medway Friends of Elders, 76 Oakland Street, Medway, MA 02053. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

Medway

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
