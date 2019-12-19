|
HENNRIKUS, Pauline Theresa (Purcell) Passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Watertown after a short illness. She was 92 years old. She was the loving wife the late James E. Hennrikus. Mother to James E. Hennrikus, Jr. of Texas, Michael Hennrikus of Watertown, Kathleen M. Hennrikus of Watertown, Pauline E. Hennrikus of Watertown, the late Peter J. Hennrikus of Watertown, and the late Mark D. Hennrikus & his wife Carol C. Hennrikus of Clayton, North Carolina. A Visitation for Pauline will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 12 to 3 PM at the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pauline's name may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, https://my.gbfb.org or https://giffords.org/ founded by Gabby Giffords, which supports gun control. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019