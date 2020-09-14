MURPHY, Pearce J. "Pat" Age 80, died peacefully, and in his sleep, after a brief illness on September 12, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Alzheimer's Center. He was singing and joking with his wife, Maureen (Spain) Murphy, just two days prior. They shared 57 years of marriage. They had two children, Kevin Murphy, deceased in 1984, and Donna Fisher, who he taught how to fish, enjoy song and dance and to hold a flashlight straight while he talked them through fixing any appliance in the house. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin Murphy, who died in 1984, his parents, Patrick and Emily (Donahue) Murphy, who managed to dote on him, even with 13 siblings. Siblings, Rosie Murphy, Bridgie Mahedy, Tom Murphy, Bertie Murphy, Paddy Murphy, Mel Murphy, Emily Casey and Marie Bacon. He was survived by his first love and wife, Maureen, daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Mike Fisher of Framingham, and his grandchildren Michael and Diandra Murphy of Billerica, Rachel and Kevin Fisher and great-grandchild, Liam Murphy. His surviving siblings are Colette Groarke, Gabriel Murphy, Martin Murphy and Agatha Hook of England. Pearce worked as a machinist at Wonder Bread in Natick, MA for 35 years. He served as Shop Steward for the machinist's union for ten years. Donations in his memory would be gratefully accepted at: The Club in Medfield's Senior Center. By check to Town of Medfield - COA (council on aging) "The Club" 1 IceHouse Road, Medfield, MA 02052. In honor of The Club, where he spent many hours with friends. The Town of Franklin -The Sunshine Club In Memory of Pearce Murphy Attn: Erin Rogers. Mail to 10 Daniel McCahill Street, Franklin, MA 02038 or the Alzheimer's Association
Due to COVID-19 and for the safety and health of others, a private service followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin will be held. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Murphy Family.