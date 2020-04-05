|
NOLAN, Pearl Louise (Wedge) Died April 2, 2020 at the age of 88, at Lawrence General Hospital. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul F. "Pete" Nolan, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Pearl was the loving mother of four children: Paul Nolan, Jr. and his wife Angela of Londonderry, NH, Joanne Clark and her husband Robert of Jupiter, FL, Timothy Nolan and his wife Patricia of Haverhill, and Brian Nolan and his wife Judith Silvia of Melrose. Pearl was also the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Pearl was born and raised in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Alfred and Rose Wedge. She is survived by her sister Rosemarie Wedge and her brother John Wedge. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ronald and Bernard Wedge. Pearl and Pete settled in Saugus, where they raised their children before moving to Atkinson, NH. For several years, they spent their winters in the Bahamas and Tequesta, FL, where they enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends. At home, she liked nothing better than hosting family get-togethers and being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Most recently, Pearl resided at Mary Immaculate House in Lawrence, where she stayed active, playing cards and games and dining out with other residents. Visiting Hours: Plans for a remembrance and Celebration of Pearl's Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary Immaculate House in Lawrence, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020