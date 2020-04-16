|
PIZZOLANTE, Pearl (Russo) Of Woburn, April 14th at the age of ninety-three. Beloved wife of the late John M. Pizzolante. Dear sister of the late Augustina M Russo, Josephine A Russo, and baby Paul Russo. Lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and their families, and sister-in-law Eleanor (Pizzolante) Jean. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020