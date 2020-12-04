SHERMAN, Pearl Pearl Kaplan Sherman of Framingham passed away peacefully in her home on December 4, at the remarkable age of 94 following a courageous decades-long battle with chronic illness. Born on August 20, 1926, Pearl was the fourth child of Jenny Yegerman Kaplan and David Kaplan, a prominent leader in the North Shore Jewish community. She had fond childhood memories growing up on the North Shore where she graduated from Peabody High School and worked in her father's leather business. Pearl was preceded in death by her siblings Irving Kaplan, Robert Kaplan, and Sarah Cohen. She is survived by her husband Lee, daughter Davida Dinerman and son-in-law Brad, and grandchildren Abigail and Ari, to whom she was "the best Nanny ever." She is also survived by her niece Sandra Osattin and her husband Stuart and their families, and many other beloved family and friends. Funeral services, arranged by Brezniak Funeral Directors, were private and there will be no shiva due to regulation imposed by the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pearl's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
or to Boston Children's Hospital at bostonchildrens.org/givenow
or via check, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. View the online memorial for Pearl SHERMAN