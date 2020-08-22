|
MORALES, Pedro A. A longtime resident of Newton, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Saturia (Torres) Morales. Loving father of Mary Coburn of Natick, Peter Morales and Anna Carter of Western MA, Felipe and his wife Kirsten of Tucson, AZ and Darcy Morales Zullo of W. Newton. Loving grandfather of James, Jr. and Brian Coburn, Lucas and Kalila Zullo, and great-grandfather of Madison, Robert, Michael and Thomas Coburn. Dear brother of Julia Angulo of Bogotá, Colombia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held Monday, August 24th from 5-7PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Funeral services and interment will be private. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020