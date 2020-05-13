|
|
IVES, Peggy A lively, much-loved presence in her family and among her friends and colleagues, died on April 19, 2020 of respiratory complications from COVID 19. She had just celebrated her 95th birthday. Her vitality was irrepressible. Her "clarion" voice, big welcoming "Yoo-Hoo," announced "things are going to get interesting!" Born on April 3, 1925 in Boston, she was the 2nd of 6 children of Mary Hallowell Crocker and John Crocker. She was raised in Princeton, NJ, Groton, MA and educated at Milton Academy (1942) and Vassar College (1946). She married Stephen B. Ives, a lawyer and moved to Providence, RI. There she raised five children and got involved in Democratic party politics, a lifelong passion. In 1961, they moved to Washington. Peggy was active in efforts to integrate DC schools volunteering with the WISE program (Washington Integrated Secondary Education) and Workshops for Careers in the Arts, forerunner to the present day Duke Ellington School for the Arts. Her home in Cleveland Park was a home-away-from-home for a succession of nieces, nephews, grad students and young professionals. In her forties, Peggy earned an MSW at Catholic University of America and worked for Montgomery County Health Department counseling at-risk teens and families. She was a vocal advocate for mental health services with the National Coalition for Mental Health Professionals and Consumers. She continued a busy psychotherapy practice until, at 80, she moved to Lasell Village in Newton, MA. She leaves a dazzling collection of poems and stories that draw upon experiences from her childhood, family life, politics, social justice, nature, sailing and her beloved coast of Maine. Peggy is survived by her children Cathy Cornell, Brad Ives and Checker Ives, their spouses, Bob Cornell, April Fountain, and Sadri Ahmadi, her grandchildren Jack Ahmadi, Willow Russell and her spouse Karen Myers. She is also survived by her sister Mary Strang and brother Bill Crocker and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends of all ages. She was predeceased by two sons, Joshua Ives and David Ives and her former husband, Stephen B. Ives. A virtual celebration of Peggy's life will be held in upcoming weeks. An in-person gathering to celebrate her life will be held in future. Donations in Peggy's memory can be made to Vinalhaven Land Trust, Rocky Mountain Institute, Environmental Defense Fund, Common Cause or a Democratic candidate of your choice.
View the online memorial for Peggy IVES
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020