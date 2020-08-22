|
ADAMS, Penelope Goodale Penny Gave Us Love and Laughter Penelope Goodale Adams of Manchester, MA died peacefully of Alzheimer's on August 14 in La Jolla, CA holding her sons by the hand. Penny was 82. Born on April 20, 1938 in Boston to Benjamin Allen Goodale and Mary Day Dewart, she was raised and educated in New England and subsequently married Charles C. Adams, III of Washington, DC. She was predeceased by sister Pamela DeSimone (Jim) and is survived by sister Betsy Capomaccio (James) of Wakefield, MA, sons Christopher W. D. (Ann) and Charles C., IV (fiancée Jennifer), and grandchildren Alexandra A. and Dodge C. Possessing a unique sense of humor and an infectious laugh, Penny was well-known for her mischievous nature. In her youth, schooltime pranks resulted in "getting to know" a few different schools. That adventurous and free-spirited nature led her to travel extensively. She took up residences in Mexico, California and Maine to pursue art, cooking and education. But in the end, Penny always returned to her beloved Manchester-by-the-Sea. Penny was full of life and love, and energetically pursued a passion to help others and her community. She hosted youth through The Fresh Air program, was an active volunteer in her Church, Hospice, Manchester Public Library, and Manchester Historical Museum. A beautiful athlete who excelled in sports at school, she later became an avid golfer achieving two hole-in-ones. She was also a tough competitor on both the tennis and paddle courts. Penny adored her two sons who remained central in her life to the end. She is cherished and loved by her extended family as well as those lucky enough to have known her. Penny was a beautiful, gentle and generous soul whose presence and laughter positively impacted so many. She will be terribly missed, but will live on forever in our hearts and memories. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help fight Alzheimer's at act.alz.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020