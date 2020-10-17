BROUWER, Dr. Penelope (Stohn) Dr. Penelope "Penny" Stohn Brouwer MPA, DM passed away at home on October 15, after a fortitudinous battle with a long illness, at the age of 67. Dr. Brouwer attended Beaver Country Day School and then was in the second graduating class of women at the University of Virginia, where she studied history. She earned her Master's in Public Administration from Suffolk University and her Doctor of Management from Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Brouwer was passionate about education and worked enthusiastically towards improving it from her first job at Plimoth Plantation through her last job before retirement as a Vice President at Thomas Edison State College. Penny was a force of nature. She was an avid gardener and regularly grew more tomatoes than her family could possibly eat. She was deeply devoted to those she loved and set an incredible example for her children. Her family will miss the "forced marches" she would drag them on and her heartwarming laugh. Penny was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Alexander Stohn, Jr., her brother, Alexander Stohn, III, and her husband, Edward C. Brouwer. She is survived by her partner Thomas C. Daley, Jr., her three children Julianna, Kristen, and Alexander; as well as her sisters and their children. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University of Pennsylvania Frontotemporal Degeneration Center. Gifts can be online or via check; information can be found at https://ftd.med.upenn.edu/gifts
