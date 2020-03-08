|
SCANGAS, Penelope (Mavroules) Age 94, of Peabody, beloved wife of the late James Scangas, passed away March 7, 2020. She was a homemaker, loved to cook and read, member of St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos Society. She is survived by her daughters, Janice and Joyce Scangas, both of Switzerland, a brother, Alexander Mavroules, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was the sister of the late Charles, Nicholas, Michael, and George Mavroules. Visiting Hours: A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 8:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Her Funeral Service will follow at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the St. Vasilios Greek School, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, , c/o , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or any . For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020