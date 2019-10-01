Boston Globe Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
PERCE M. "BUDDY" BLAKE

BLAKE, Perce M. "Buddy" Of Somerville, formerly of Charlestown, Sept 30. Beloved husband of Valerie M. (Higgins) Blake. Devoted father of Mark and Graziela Blake of Billerica, Todd and Marchann Blake of Topsfield, and Eric and Christina Blake of Leominster. Brother of Eddie Blake, Ronnie Blake, Judy Frias, Sissy Hobbs, Karen Grafton, Lilly Miller, and the late Chucky Blake and Helen Allen. Also survived by nine grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 1 – 4 p.m. All other services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
