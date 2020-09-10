PALLADINO, Perry P. Of Winthrop, Sept. 9, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Alice (Kramitch). Loving father of Patricia Palladino, Rita Gioioso, Doreen O'Gorman, all of Winthrop and the late James Palladino and Perry Palladino, Jr. Dear brother of the late Eleanor Dulope, Mary Palladino, Veronica Palladino and Pat Palladino. Cherished grandfather of Edward Gioioso, III, Anthony Gioioso and Anthony Giannetti. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
