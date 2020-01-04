Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Wellesley, MA
CIESLUK, Peter A. Lifelong resident of Wellesley, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne M. (Miksenas) Ciesluk. Devoted father of Joseph Grogan Ciesluk of Wellesley, Peter Karl Ciesluk of Franklin, Gretchen Applebaum and her husband Todd of Framingham, and the late Kristine Ciesluk Schwass. Grandfather of Cody, Joseph Liam, Logan, Keegan, Mia, Kingston, and Memphis. Brother of John Ciesluk and his wife Jane of New Salem, and the late Karl Ciesluk. Peter was the retired President of Printsmith in Needham. He was a graduate of Wellesley High School, class of 1966 and Northeastern University. He was a former coach of Needham Wellesley Pop Warner Football and an avid Red Sox and Patriots Fan. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 4-7pm. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Peter's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
