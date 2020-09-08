D'ARRIGO, Peter A. Of Belmont, MA and Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the age of 93. He was the husband of Mary T. (Cataldo) D'Arrigo, to whom he was married for 66 wonderful years.Peter was born on February 12, 1927 in Melrose, MA to Andrew and Carmela (Grasso) D'Arrigo. After serving in the US Army and receiving his degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, he married his devoted wife on July 5, 1954.Shortly thereafter they built a home in Lexington, MA, where they raised their four children. In their later years they spent their winters in Boca Raton, FL.Peter took over the family wholesale produce business at a young age after the death of his father, and remained president for several years. He was instrumental in the formation of the New England Produce Center in Chelsea, MA in 1968.Peter followed his passion for golf when he and six other associates founded the Nashawtuc Country Club on the grounds of the family farm in Concord, MA. He was also a longtime member of the Boca Del Mar Country Club in Boca Raton, FL.Peter had a passion for all cars and he was a skilled craftsman who donated countless hours of home renovation and repair to family and friends. His loyalty and generosity were unmatched, and his great sense of humor was his hallmark.Peter was predeceased by his parents, his brother Stephen, and his sister Grace (Antognoni). He is survived by his children, Peter, Jr. and his wife Pam, Christine, Stephen and his companion Susan, and David and his wife Kathy, his grandchildren Lauren and her husband Kyle, Justin, Jackson, Sam, Connor (O'Callaghan), Jillian, and Riley (O'Callaghan), and his great-grandchildren Ava and Andrew.Private family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Italian Home for Children, 1125 Center Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Lexington 781-862-1800