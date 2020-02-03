|
ESCOTT, Peter A. Retired Somerville School Teacher Of Everett, Feb. 3. Beloved husband of Janet M. (Cafasso) for over 47 years. Dear and devoted father of Michael P. and his fiancee' Susan Clark of Chelsea and Peter F. of Everett. Devoted brother of Francis Escott and his wife, Antoinette of CT, Ann Escott of NH and the late Patricia Escott. Loving Papa of Duke P. Escott. Dear brother-in-law of Frederick and Louise Cafasso of Everett. Peter is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St., (Corner of Main St.) EVERETT, Thursday, Feb. 6 from 4-7 p.m. His Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Peter's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Peter was a retired elementary school teacher in Somerville for over 35 years. He also served in the Army National Guard. Late member of the Somerville Teachers' Union and Knights of Columbus. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020