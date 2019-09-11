Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
First Parish Church in Weston
349 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
First Parish Church in Weston
349 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Burial
Private
Lincoln Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER A. HOLLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER A. HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND, Peter A. Of Shrewsbury, formerly of Lincoln and Weston. September 9, 2019. Husband of the late Marjorie Lynn Holland. Father of Richard M. (Alison) Holland of Medway, Timothy L. Holland of Northborough and the late David P. and Matthew S. Holland. Grandfather of James L., M. Tucker, Madison R. and Aimee M. Holland. Family and friends will honor and remember Peter's life by gathering on Thursday, September 19th in The First Parish Church of Weston, 349 Boston Post Road, Weston where his Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Rev. Jeff Barz-Snell will officiate. Burial in Lincoln Cemetery is private. There are no Calling Hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the MIT Crew - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 600 Memorial Drive, W98-200, Cambridge, MA 02139-4822 or www.giving.mit.edu/give/ For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now