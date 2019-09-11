|
HOLLAND, Peter A. Of Shrewsbury, formerly of Lincoln and Weston. September 9, 2019. Husband of the late Marjorie Lynn Holland. Father of Richard M. (Alison) Holland of Medway, Timothy L. Holland of Northborough and the late David P. and Matthew S. Holland. Grandfather of James L., M. Tucker, Madison R. and Aimee M. Holland. Family and friends will honor and remember Peter's life by gathering on Thursday, September 19th in The First Parish Church of Weston, 349 Boston Post Road, Weston where his Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Rev. Jeff Barz-Snell will officiate. Burial in Lincoln Cemetery is private. There are no Calling Hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the MIT Crew - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 600 Memorial Drive, W98-200, Cambridge, MA 02139-4822 or www.giving.mit.edu/give/ For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019