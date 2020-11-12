NELSON, Peter A. Of North Reading, Nov. 7th. Husband of Elinor (O'Shea). Father of Tami Lewis and her husband Todd of NH and Jennifer Palmer and her husband James of ME. Stepfather of Warren O'Shea, Lynne Seeley and Kerry Gorgone. Brother of Karen Berry of Wakefield and Karyl Larson and her husband Ralph of NH. Grandfather of Jessica Nelson, Joseph Desharnais, Isabella Palmer, Bobby Lewis, Kevin McVicar, Kailey McDonald and Nathan McDonald. Great-grandfather of Bryan Desharnais, Kaden Pagel and Scarlet Desharnai. Step-grandfather of Asak Seeley, III, Kyle Seeley, Sean Seeley and Gabrielle Seeley. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte.28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Saturday, Nov. 14th, from 10am-12pm. Due to current restrictions, only 45 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained. Staff will be on hand for further assistance. At the request of the family, interment will be private at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham.www.cotafuneralhomes.com
