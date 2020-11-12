1/
PETER A. NELSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NELSON, Peter A. Of North Reading, Nov. 7th. Husband of Elinor (O'Shea). Father of Tami Lewis and her husband Todd of NH and Jennifer Palmer and her husband James of ME. Stepfather of Warren O'Shea, Lynne Seeley and Kerry Gorgone. Brother of Karen Berry of Wakefield and Karyl Larson and her husband Ralph of NH. Grandfather of Jessica Nelson, Joseph Desharnais, Isabella Palmer, Bobby Lewis, Kevin McVicar, Kailey McDonald and Nathan McDonald. Great-grandfather of Bryan Desharnais, Kaden Pagel and Scarlet Desharnai. Step-grandfather of Asak Seeley, III, Kyle Seeley, Sean Seeley and Gabrielle Seeley. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte.28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Saturday, Nov. 14th, from 10am-12pm. Due to current restrictions, only 45 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained. Staff will be on hand for further assistance. At the request of the family, interment will be private at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham.

www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home

and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved