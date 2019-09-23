|
RICCI, Peter A. Of Waltham, September 22, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Ann E. (Horrigan) Ricci; his children, Jeffrey L. Ricci (Noella) of Stow, Alyssa A. Cronin (Trish) of Hopedale, Jill K. Maxwell (Christopher) of Chelmsford and Maria M. McPhee (Stephen) of Marshfield; his brothers, John Ricci and Robert Ricci; his grandchildren, Eva, Stephen, Riley, Chloe, Karlie, Mason, Julia, Haylie, Brooke, Sara, Mya, and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late Paul Ricci. Family and friends will honor and remember Peter's Life by Gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Route 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, September 26th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again on Friday morning when his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019