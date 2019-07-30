Home

PETER A. ROZETT


1951 - 2019
ROZETT, Peter A. Peter Allan Rozett, of North Reading, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at age 68, surrounded by his family. Peter was the beloved husband of Christine Georgilas, and a devoted and loving father of Jacqueline Rozett. He was the brother of William Rozett, Patricia Rozett and the late Pamela Smith. He was uncle of Jennifer Flynn, Gregory Smith and Matthew Rozett. Peter was also a lifelong friend to many from the Winchester area since high school. Peter grew up in Winchester, and graduated from WHS class of 1969. He proudly served in the US Navy before earning a BS degree in mathematics from Boston University. Peter worked as a System Engineer for the MITRE Corporation in Bedford for over 40 years. Peter loved being outside, enjoying swimming, camping, and golfing. At home, he was an avid gardener, a dedicated Red Sox and Patriot fan, and he loved his cats. Services private. In memory of Peter, please consider making a contribution in his memory to , the Massachusetts Audubon Society, or MSPCA-Angell.

Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
