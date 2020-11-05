ULIN, Peter A. 89, of West Newton, Massachusetts, died at home on November 5th, 2020 of Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia. Beloved husband of Bonnie (Handmaker) Ulin for 62 years, loving father of Jennifer Ulin and Daniel Ulin and his wife Kelli Maroney of Los Angeles, devoted Grampy to Rachel and Emily Ulin Polansky. Peter was pre-deceased by his brother Jeremy Ulin, whose wife Jessie Ulin resides in California. Peter was born in Chestnut Hill to Rebecca and Benjamin Ulin. Peter attended Roxbury Latin School, Harvard College, and Columbia Business School. This was followed by three years in the U.S. Army in Japan. After a stint on Wall Street, Peter and Nicholas Holland founded their corporate finance firm in Boston specializing in mergers and acquisitions. In retirement, Peter served on the boards of Jewish Community Housing for the Elderly and Beth Israel Hospital, among others. Peter also loved volunteering as a teaching assistant at the Angier School in Waban, was a published columnist, loved to discover new restaurants and bakeries, cooked amazing meals, and traveled the world with Bonnie. His favorite saying was "Life is uncertain, eat dessert first." He is remembered for his quick wit, generous mentoring, fine character, and deep devotion to his family and friends. There will be a private graveside service at Temple Israel Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in Peter's memory to 2Life Communities (formerly Jewish Community Housing for the Elderly), 30 Wallingford Road, Brighton MA 02135 or Good Shepherd Community Care, 160 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459.





