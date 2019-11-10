|
ELLIOTT, Peter Andrew Of Stoneham, Nov 5., after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. Survived by his cherished and devoted wife, Carolyn Palmerino Elliott; his loving mother, Carolyn (Calen) Elliott of Stoneham; his sister, Elizabeth Elliott of East Middlebury, VT; and his father, John A. Elliott, Jr., and wife, Marguerite Belfiore, of Tewksbury. Also survived by his aunt Jean (Calen) Rioux of Falmouth, MA, and cousin Danielle (Rioux) Blacklock (husband Damon) of Silver Spring, MD; his aunt and uncle Linda (Elliott) and Chris Nygaard of Murrells Inlet, SC, and his aunts and uncles of Marblehead, MA: Steven and Elaine (Sawin) Elliott, David and Jane (Elliott) Knight, and Heidi Elliott; as well as cousins Ian Nygaard, Kristen (Nygaard) Nadaraja, Jody (Knight) Lemieux, Candace Knight, David Knight, Andrew Elliott, James Elliott, Rebecca (Elliott) Carballo, and Leif Hardison. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Friday, December 20, from 9:30am-11:00am, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11am. Contributions may be made in memory of Peter A. Elliott to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brain Tumor-Glioblastoma Fund, c/o Dr. Patrick Wen, 450 Brookline Ave., DA 2116, Boston, MA 02215; danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/donation For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
