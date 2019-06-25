LOMBARD, Peter Anthony Died peacefully at his home on June 20th in Boston with his adoring family surrounding him. He was 95 years old. Peter was born in Boston and grew up in Newton Lower Falls, Massachusetts. When the U.S. entered WWII during his freshman year at Boston University, Peter enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an aerial recognizance photographer. After the war, Peter returned to Boston University, from which he earned both his undergraduate and law degrees. In 1950, he met and married his lifelong love, June. They enjoyed a long, loving marriage and adventurous life together until her death in March 2016. Peter was devoted to their children, Lynette (Tony Gant) Lombard of Galesburg, Illinois, and Peter (Ann) Lombard of Weston, Massachusetts, and to his grandchildren, Sarah and Julian Lombard. Peter practiced law in the first part of his career. He then transitioned careers and became president of the bank he had helped found, which under his leadership became New England Bancorp and from which he retired in 1983. An entrepreneur by nature, in retirement he and a close friend started one of the early MRI Clinics in Boston and Worcester. His interests were wide and varied and his curiosity abundant. He had astute sensibilities when looking at visual art, architecture, painting, sculpture, and photography, and when listening to classical music. He was a strong advocate of contemporary art, artists, and design in his personal and professional life. His bank offices featured striking 1960s and 1970s modern design and contemporary art. He and June enjoyed travel, especially in Europe, and in retirement built a close and lively community of friends at their vacation home on the coast of Spain where they spent a large part of every year and where he designed and cultivated beautiful gardens. Peter above all was a gentleman; he was a humble, generous, caring, and compassionate husband, brother, father, and friend. He leaves this world a better place for the many whose lives he touched and people he knew. Nothing captures those qualities more than his selfless devotion to his wife and her care during her almost 14-year post-stroke decline. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Peter is survived by his brother, Richard "Doc," of York, Maine, and his sister, Eleanor Blaker, of Manhattan, Kansas. His sister, Beatrice Coyne, predeceased him. Peter's family extends their profound appreciation to his devoted caregivers, Donna Humphrey, Clementina Leone, and Hazel Bryan; to his doctors and nurse practitioners who provided such excellent care, Dr. Suzanne Salamon, Dr. Anurag Das, Dr. Marwa Sabe, Dr. Everett Hayes, NP Carol Daugherty, NP Monique Nestor, and NP Jacqueline Chasse; and for their many kindnesses, Barry Quinlan, Laureno DeSousa, Munir Hussain, Brian Johnson, Rocco Leone, Mario Maura, Nina Mhando, and Cesar Vazquez. Peter's family will hold a Memorial Celebration of his Life at a later date. For those wishing to send a memorial, the family suggests the Hundred Club of Massachusetts and the Nature Conservancy. Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary