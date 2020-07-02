|
|
GALVIN, Peter B. Jr. Died suddenly at Winchester Hospital on June 29, 2020. He was only 48 years of age. Peter was born in Melrose, on September 18, 1971 to Suzanne Cataldo & Peter Galvin. He was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1989. Mr. Galvin lived in Melrose for many years, Medford for several years and the past 7 years in Stoneham. He worked as a facilities manager throughout his career and had worked at Cambridge Isotope Laboratories for the past 5 years. Peter loved to go fishing and hiking in the White Mountains, and was a huge Boston sports fan. Mr. Galvin was also an animal lover and adored his black labrador retriever mix, "Beau." Peter was the cherished father of Tyler J. Galvin of Chelmsford. Loving fianc? of Maryjane Puccio of Medford. Devoted brother of Jennifer Romanski & Jamie Leroy, both of Rutland. Loving son of the late Suzanne (Cataldo) Galvin, grandson to Eleanor Cataldo and was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. Guests must wear a mask and are encouraged to greet the family, pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home to allow other guests to enter. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's name to Foundation for the Faces of Children at www.facesofchildren.org To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020