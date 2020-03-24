|
MOLONEY, Peter B. Of Burlington, formerly of County Kerry, Ireland, passed away on March 21, surrounded by family and loved ones. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. (O'Callahan). Son of the late Mary Moloney. Second son of the late Julianne O'Connor. Loving father of Peter A. Moloney & his wife Andrea of Billerica, Timothy B. Moloney & his wife Susan of Methuen, Kevin P. Moloney & his wife Kathi of Lowell, Caroline F. Souza & her husband Jim of Burlington and Kerry A. Ferreira & her husband Mark of Billerica. Proud grandfather of Melissa, Michelle, Kevin Daniel, Taylor, & Brenna Moloney, Ashley & Nicholas Ferreira, and the late Courtney Ferreira. Great-grandfather of Gianna Billings and Leo Moloney-Munoz. Brother-in-law of Daniel O'Callahan of Norwood. Funeral Services will be private at this time. Public Funeral Services will be held at a future date. For online guestbook, obituary and video tribute, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020