Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER MOLONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER B. MOLONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER B. MOLONEY Obituary
MOLONEY, Peter B. Of Burlington, formerly of County Kerry, Ireland, passed away on March 21, surrounded by family and loved ones. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. (O'Callahan). Son of the late Mary Moloney. Second son of the late Julianne O'Connor. Loving father of Peter A. Moloney & his wife Andrea of Billerica, Timothy B. Moloney & his wife Susan of Methuen, Kevin P. Moloney & his wife Kathi of Lowell, Caroline F. Souza & her husband Jim of Burlington and Kerry A. Ferreira & her husband Mark of Billerica. Proud grandfather of Melissa, Michelle, Kevin Daniel, Taylor, & Brenna Moloney, Ashley & Nicholas Ferreira, and the late Courtney Ferreira. Great-grandfather of Gianna Billings and Leo Moloney-Munoz. Brother-in-law of Daniel O'Callahan of Norwood. Funeral Services will be private at this time. Public Funeral Services will be held at a future date. For online guestbook, obituary and video tribute, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -