BAZAKAS, Peter C. Age 95 of Warwick, RI, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. Born in Marlboro, MA. A World War II veteran who became a professor of earth sciences at Penn State, Ogontz. Peter also owned a plant nursery and construction business.



He was the son of the late Christos and the late Efrosene (Babalis) Bazakas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary "Mollie" Robertson Crawford Bazakas; his daughters, Jennifer C. Bazakas and Martha C. Bazakas; and grandchildren, Melissa and William Bazakas-Chamberlain, to whom he was devoted. He leaves his brothers Apostolos "Toly" Bazakas and Christos "Chris" Bazakas, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Constantine "Custer" Bazakas, Alice Bazakas Gaynor, Emorphia "Emmy" Tsardounis, and, Catherine (Vallas) Bazakas.



His Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in his memory to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. For online expressions of sympathy and more information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019