Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER BAZAKAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER C. BAZAKAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER C. BAZAKAS Obituary
BAZAKAS, Peter C. Age 95 of Warwick, RI, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. Born in Marlboro, MA. A World War II veteran who became a professor of earth sciences at Penn State, Ogontz. Peter also owned a plant nursery and construction business.

He was the son of the late Christos and the late Efrosene (Babalis) Bazakas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary "Mollie" Robertson Crawford Bazakas; his daughters, Jennifer C. Bazakas and Martha C. Bazakas; and grandchildren, Melissa and William Bazakas-Chamberlain, to whom he was devoted. He leaves his brothers Apostolos "Toly" Bazakas and Christos "Chris" Bazakas, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Constantine "Custer" Bazakas, Alice Bazakas Gaynor, Emorphia "Emmy" Tsardounis, and, Catherine (Vallas) Bazakas.

His Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in his memory to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. For online expressions of sympathy and more information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now