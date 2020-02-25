Boston Globe Obituaries
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum
Malden, MA
View Map
PETER C. MARTINO Obituary
MARTINO, Peter C. Former Proprietor of Tapley Custom Furniture, Revere Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, on February 25th, at 80 years. Devoted husband of over 60 years to Mary J. "Dolly" (Ferraro) Martino of Revere. Loving & proud father of Mary Ellen Martino Brown & her husband Jack M. Brown, Sr. of Dracut & Revere Public Schools Truant Officer Peter A. Martino of Revere & Winthrop. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra M. Brown & her companion Samuel Nevin of Park Slope, NY, Jack M. Brown, Jr. & Marirose "May" Brown, both of Dracut. Dear brother of Rose Marie Lishner of North Reading & her late husband Joseph Lishner & the late Lillian G. Slattery & her husband Terrance L., Elaine Lucci & her husband Ralph & John Martino. Also lovingly survived by his sister-in-law Christine Martino of Mansfield and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE on Saturday, February 29th at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:30 a.m. & immediately followed by entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum, Malden. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday from 3-8 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
