PAICOS, Peter C. DPM Of Stoneham, passed away on May 29, 2019, at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA. He was 99 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna (Kulesza); his daughter Deborah Deliago and husband Bob, their three children Robert, Heather and Jillian; and son Dr. Peter Paicos Jr., his daughters Fay and Eve.
A public Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Patrick's Parish, Stoneham, MA. For additional information, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019