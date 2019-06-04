Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER PAICOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER C. PAICOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER C. PAICOS Obituary
PAICOS, Peter C. DPM Of Stoneham, passed away on May 29, 2019, at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA. He was 99 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna (Kulesza); his daughter Deborah Deliago and husband Bob, their three children Robert, Heather and Jillian; and son Dr. Peter Paicos Jr., his daughters Fay and Eve.

A public Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Patrick's Parish, Stoneham, MA. For additional information, please visit

andersonbryantfuneralhome.com Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home

781-438-0135
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Download Now