BERG, Peter Calvin Age 75, of Westport, MA, formerly of Weston, MA, passed away peacefully from cancer in his home in Westport surrounded by family on August 22, 2020. Peter is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Glavin Berg; four sons, Charles (wife, Katherine), Alex, Harry and Tommy; and grandsons, Jason, Caden and Hayden. He was predeceased by his father, Warren S. Berg of Sanbornville, NH, formerly of Winchester, MA. Peter also leaves his mother, Marjorie C. Berg; his sister, Carolyn Berg Spengler (husband, Jack); brother, Dana S. Berg (partner, Rob Minturn); and an extensive, adoring family of cousins, in-laws, nephews and nieces. A private gathering and celebration of Peter's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Those who wish can virtually attend the celebration through a link posted on the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home website (mkds.com). Donations in Peter's honor may be made to "The Peter Berg Fund" at Our Sisters' School in New Bedford, MA, oursistersschool.org/support-our-girls.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020