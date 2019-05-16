|
CUCCHIARA, Peter Of Boston and West Falmouth, passed away on May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Rooney) Cucchiara. Devoted and proud father of Cristina Cucchiara Lunt & her husband Morgan, and Natalie Cucchiara. Loving son of the late Peter and Lillian Cucchiara, and brother to the late Vito. Loyal friend to all. Peter owned and operated Purity Cheese Co. for over five decades. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, on Saturday, May 18, at 10:30am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Price Center, 27 Christina St., Newton, (thepricecenter.org) in support of Peter's niece, Stephie. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
