BARROWS, Peter E. Of Harwich Port, formerly of Canton, Sharon, and Stoughton, passed away at his home on September 6th. Beloved husband of Cindy L. (Hummel) Barrows. Father of Glenn Ann (Barrows) Geiler and her husband Bryan of Marshfield and Joelle E. (Barrows) O'Rourke and her husband Patrick of South Yarmouth. Brother of Michael J. Barrows of Newton and Susan (Barrows) Smith of South Easton. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home: 455 Washington St. in CANTON on Friday, September 11th from 4-8 pm. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private Service for the family will be held on Saturday, September 12th, with Burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811