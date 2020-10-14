FOLEY, Peter E. Of Weston, on July 20, at age 59. Survived by his mother, Jeanne Foley of Dover, brother Jay and his partner Harris Doliner of Nantucket and New York, NY, brother Chip and his wife Mary of New Gloucester, ME, brother Robert of Dover, and brother Tom of Dover, NH. Predeceased by his father, Dr. Joseph Foley. Also survived by many cousins, an aunt and uncle, as well as his extended family of friends, coworkers and customers at the Coach Grill in Wayland. Private Services were held at Highland Cemetery in Dover. Donations in Peter's memory can be made to The Friends of the Dover Council on Aging at www.coafriends.org
or Box 250, Dover, MA 02030 and St. Edward the Confessor Parish at www.ejcatholic.org/online-giving
or 133 Spring Street, Medfield, MA 02052. Arrangements by Holden Dunn Lawler Funeral Home, WESTWOOD.