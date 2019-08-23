|
MALVEY, Peter E. Of Cambridge, passed away on July 29th. Son of the late John and Eleanor (Murphy) Malvey. Dear brother of Frances Ogilvie and her husband William of Arlington and John and his wife Anne Marie of Grafton. Loving uncle of Mary DeCaro, Mark Ogilvie, John Malvey, Kerri Keefe and Kim Malvey. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 am in St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Peter to , 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA, 01701 or . Visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019