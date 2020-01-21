|
|
MASSAD, Peter E. Age 62, of Milton, died January 18, 2020. Peter is survived by his wife Melissa Massad; his daughter Madison Massad; his sister Adele Cabral; several adoring nieces and nephews; and a close-knit crew of family-friends who celebrated life with him. Peter graduated with a Bachelor's degree from University of Rhode Island, a Master of Public Health from Boston University and a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Arkansas. He worked as a Senior Medical Science Liaison for Bausch and Lomb. Memorial visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00-6:30 PM. Funeral Service is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Milton Animal Shelter in his honor. Please make payable to Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020