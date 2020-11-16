COLLEARY, Peter F. Of Medford, formerly of Somerville and Cambridge, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 86, on November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years to the late Beatrice M. (Moynihan). Loving father of Maura C. Colleary of Medford. Dear brother of the late James and Thomas Colleary. Loving 'Uncle Peter' to the Karle, Buckley, and Colleary Families. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Longtime teacher and administrator for the Cambridge Public Schools. Proud member of the Boston College Class of 1956. Late Army Korean Conflict Veteran. Visiting hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Friday from 3-6 pm. Relatives and friends are invited. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Raphael's Church in Medford. Burial and Military Honors will conclude in St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. Donations may be made in Peter's name to the Family Pantry of Cape Cod, 133 Queen Anne Road, Harwich, MA 02645, www.thefamilypantry.com
. For directions, donations, or to send a condolence, visit: www.keefefuneralhome.com