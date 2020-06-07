|
COSTA, Peter F. Of Winthrop, May 22, 2020. It is with much sadness that I inform you of the passing of CPYC Life Member Peter Costa. A lifelong Winthrop resident, Peter loved the ocean and loved to sail. Peter proudly and successfully campaigned many a boat. The Hustler, 210, Snipe, Laser, Rhodes 19 and Star. In fact, Peter bought and sailed the first Laser at CPYC many years ago. He used to say that a brand new laser was $800.00! Peter sailed the Laser from his backyard on Johnson Ave. He is credited as being the "founder of frostbiting! A tinkerer at heart, Peter is credited with having over 50 patents. Some from his days at Polaroid but most while he was a principal of Owl Engineering. The Trocar, an instrument widely used today in non-invasive surgery, is one of Peter's patents. Twenty-five years ago, Peter wanted to make a difference in the world by using his love of sailing to benefit others. Out of this desire, The Regatta to support the Make A Wish Foundation was started. Always humble, Peter never wanted credit for this. Fortunately, last year on the 25th anniversary of the event Peter was recognized by Make A Wish. John Wooden, the famous UCLA Basketball coach said: "Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are… the true test of a man's character is what he does when no one is watching." This could have been said to describe Peter. He will be missed by many. Peter is survived by his wife, Donna Hanson, daughter, Jessica Costa and Jeremy Davidson, aunt, Girlie Kennedy, mother-in-law, Rose Hanson, his sisters-in-law, Nina and Sara Costa, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Diane Hanson, Paul and Nancy Hanson, Peter and Linda Hanson, Steve and Elaine Wamboldt, Dr. Ed and Joanne Zimski, nieces and nephews, Paula and Greg DiPaolo, Dan and Lyn Murphy, Donna Caouette, Stephen DiGregorio, Jess Lees, Erika, Karina and Kyle Hanson, Meaghan and Steve Wamboldt, Peter, Paul and CJ Hanson, and countless friends and business partner, Chris Holmes at Owl Engineering, Polaroid and his sailing community, with special thanks to Joe Zambella and Gary MacDonald. He is finally reunited with his brothers, Paul and Robert Costa, and parents, Vinny and Theresa Costa, and his best friends, Andy Hansen and former business partner, Bill Holmes. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuenralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020