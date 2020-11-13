CASWELL, Peter Francis Age 61, of Concord, Nov. 11, 2020. He is survived his partner Jane, his children, Joshua, Gregory, and Daniel, his daughters-in-law Sadie and Brie, his grandchildren Simon, Emery, and Austin, his siblings Lisa, Christopher, and Lori, as well as other family members. He was predeceased by his older brother Paul. Anyone who wishes to memorialize Peter may send donations to Heifer International or a local food bank, and share your generosity with the family by including in.memory.of.peter.ca
swell@gmail.com to the donation. You are invited to share memories of Peter at the same address. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Services will be private to the family. We hope to see you sometime not too far in the future, for a rousing Celebration of his Life. For obituary and guestbook, visit: www.concordfuneral.com View the online memorial for Peter Francis CASWELL