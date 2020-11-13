1/1
PETER FRANCIS CASWELL
1959 - 2020
CASWELL, Peter Francis Age 61, of Concord, Nov. 11, 2020. He is survived his partner Jane, his children, Joshua, Gregory, and Daniel, his daughters-in-law Sadie and Brie, his grandchildren Simon, Emery, and Austin, his siblings Lisa, Christopher, and Lori, as well as other family members. He was predeceased by his older brother Paul. Anyone who wishes to memorialize Peter may send donations to Heifer International or a local food bank, and share your generosity with the family by including in.memory.of.peter.caswell@gmail.com to the donation. You are invited to share memories of Peter at the same address. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Services will be private to the family. We hope to see you sometime not too far in the future, for a rousing Celebration of his Life. For obituary and guestbook, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Peter Francis CASWELL


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 12, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the loss of your family member. Take comfort in knowing his suffering has ended and he is at peace. CommScope IT Department
Tina Calloway
Coworker
