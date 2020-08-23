|
COLEMAN, Peter Francis Jr. May 17, 1925 - August 20, 2020, of Kearsarge, NH, formerly West Roxbury, MA. Peter is survived by the love of his life, Mary Louisa (Jacobs) Coleman, with whom he has shared a life to be admired full of many wonderful milestones, adventures and memories throughout their seventy-three years of marriage. Peter was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who answered the call by serving his country with distinction during World War II, aiding in the invasion of Omaha Beach. Peter has been honored for his service and sacrifice by the Country of France and the City of Boston. Peter also contributed many years to the City of Boston through his dedicated work in the Elections Department. A natural entertainer and the life of the party, Peter was a delight to be around, from his captivating stories to his sharp wit and humor he always left a lasting impression. He had personality and compassion that would light up a room, and will be missed dearly by the many who had the pleasure of knowing him. A dear son of the late Mary (Hughes) and Peter F. Coleman, Sr., and beloved brother of the late Dorthy Rourke; late Mary McCarthy; the late Elinor P. Desmond, the late Anne Morgan, the late Richard Coleman, and the late John Coleman. Devoted father of his children, he is survived by Mark P. Coleman of Fort Myers, FL; Michelle A. Coleman of West Roxbury, MA; David and Jeanne M. Blodgett of Conway, NH; John G. Coleman of Kearsarge, NH; Neal and Desiree Coleman of Dedham, MA. He is predeceased by the late Peter F. Coleman III, Colleen M. Boissiere, and Paul G. Coleman. He is adored and will live on in memory through his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Respecting social distancing guidelines, Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, August 25, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. at Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, MA. A Catholic Mass will be held at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury on Wednesday, August 26, at 10:00 am. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's memory to Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Rd., Framingham, MA 01702, C/O Jacquelyn McCarthy, CSJ.
