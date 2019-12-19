|
DALY, Peter Francis Jr. Of Walpole, formerly of Foxborough, December 19, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Martha (Welch) Daly. Loving father of Michelle M. Christie and her husband Alan of Foxborough and Peter J. Daly and his wife Joanne of Bellingham. Cherished grandfather of Garrett Christie, Nathan Christie, Meaghan Christie, Cole Christie, Aidan Daly, and Keira Daly. Brother of Patricia Coyle of Chelmsford, Diane Batchelder of Franklin, and the late Daniel Daly. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Pete's Life Celebration on Friday, December 27 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pete's name may be made to: Impact Melanoma, One Concord Farms, 490 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742 or at www.impactmelanoma.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019