ANDERSON, Peter G. Age 68, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2019. Peter was the beloved husband of Louise E. (Birkle) Anderson, devoted father of Gregory Anderson of Rocky Hill, CT and Jennifer Contrada & her husband Jonathan of Wilmington, loving "Pop Pop" of Cailin, Kylie, Parker and Chace, cherished son of the late Gordon and Ethel (Kerr) Anderson, dear brother of Jeffrey Anderson & his wife Diane of Rockland, Bradley Anderson & his wife Karen of North Hills, CA and Christopher Anderson & his wife Jennifer of Gilford, NH. Peter is survived by his sister-in-law Ruth Gronemeyer of Wilmington, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Tuesday, May 21st from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Peter's name may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
