RYAN, Peter George Of Winchester, passed away on December 1, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Kelly (Gahan) Ryan. Loving and devoted father of Madeline and Catherine Ryan. Preceded in death by his father, Peter Ryan of Quincy, Peter is survived by his mother, Noreen (McNulty) Ryan of Wellfleet and Viera, FL. Cherished brother of Kathleen Sanchez and her husband John of Houston, TX. Uncle of Kaitlin Sanchez of Wellfleet, John Peter Sanchez of Houston, and Hannah and Sam Lopez of Washington, DC. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Catherine and John Gahan of Arlington, and his sister-in-law Kimberly Gahan and her husband Jonathan Lopez of Washington, DC. A graduate of Milton Academy and Connecticut College, Peter met his wife through his close network of college friends. Peter was a Vice President of Private Investment Services at Wellington Management, where he worked for nearly 20 years. Peter was a treasured member of the community, volunteering in activities that involved him spending time with his girls. For many years, Peter coached with the Winchester Basketball Rec League and CYO. A sports lover, Peter golfed and enjoyed taking in Celtics games with his girls. Peter loved doing whatever made his family and friends happy. Peter was an amazing, generous, funny and kind man. He had the unique ability to make everyone feel like they were his best friend. Peter will be greatly missed by his family, relatives and many close friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER on Thursday, December 5th from 4-8pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Winchester on Friday, December 6th at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory can be made to Pan-Mass Challenge, 77 Fourth Avenue, Needham Heights, MA 02494. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019