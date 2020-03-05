|
WILLIAMSON, Peter Hallowell Age 69 of Dedham, died March 3, 2020 of complications following a stroke. He was the fourth and youngest child of the late Charles P. Williamson and Margaret H. Williamson of Providence, RI. Peter was born in Providence, attended Moses Brown School, and graduated from Groton School (Groton, MA) in 1969. He received a BA degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was cartoon editor of the university's Daily Tar Heel newspaper. A history teacher for more than 45 years, first at the Park School in Buffalo, NY, followed by 39 years at Dexter Southfield in Brookline. As an educator, world-traveler, and excellent storyteller, his brilliance and creativity touched so many lives in his almost 70 years of life. His love of travel started at an early age and he was fortunate to travel the world, though one of his proudest accomplishments was completing his visits to all fifty states. His theatrical bent was woven into his teaching, oftentimes playing the role of historical figures in his classes. He was also involved with the Freelance Players – Rehearsal for Life, a theater group which appreciated both his work with the actors as well as his artistic creations. As a member of the Tavern Club, acting in the Halloween Plays was also a love of his. Peter collected flags from around the world and enjoyed changing them daily when both in Dedham and his beloved North Haven, Maine. A devoted husband, father, brother, and friend, Peter is survived by his wife Kinnon, two sons: Caleb McKinnon Williamson and his wife Jessie of Savannah, GA, and Pen Hallowell Williamson and his wife Sarah of Studio City, CA, and grandson, Rory Thomas Williamson born Feb. 25, 2020; a brother Charles P. Williamson, Jr. (Bev) of Warren, ME, and two sisters, Joan Matheson (Finlay) of Miami, FL and Sarah Whinery (Joe) of Savannah, GA along with many nieces and nephews who adored his sense of adventure. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020