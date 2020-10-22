DE ROETTH, Peter Imre Peter Imre de Roetth passed away peacefully on October 16th at the age of 91. A respected investment adviser, Peter was described by those who knew him as generous, eternally optimistic, intellectually curious, and devoted to family, the outdoors, and the life of the mind. Peter was born in Budapest, Hungary, to Andrew and Mária de Roetth. After immigrating with his family to Spokane, WA in 1939, he earned degrees from Gonzaga Prep, Princeton University, and Harvard Law School. Drafted into the Army in 1953, Peter served in France and Germany. In 1963, Peter founded a portfolio management business, Account Management, which he led for over 50 years, focusing on investments in small companies and private ventures. Peter met his wife Elisabeth "Lisa" Young de Roetth (1933-2008) through mutual friends in Boston; their first date was skiing Tuckerman Ravine in New Hampshire's White Mountains. They married in 1959 and raised three children together: Christopher, Elisabeth, and Louisa. With his family, Peter enjoyed sailing, skiing, traveling in Europe, horseback riding in Montana, and building trails in the woods around Wellswood Farm in New Boston, NH. He read voraciously, sang beautifully, danced well, wrote witty poems and philosophical musings, and listened attentively, always open to new people and experiences. Ever active and playful, Peter was known for riding his scooter through the streets of Boston, and virtually never missing a day at the gym. Peter served on the boards of organizations he cared about: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Discovering Justice, and several corporations, most recently Nano-C. Peter will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. He leaves his son, Christopher de Roetth and daughter-in-law, Birte of Duxbury, MA and their children, Louisa and Alexander; daughter, Elisabeth Abbe and son-in-law, Dudley of Andover, MA and their children, Hannah and Peter; daughter, Louisa Burdette and son-in-law, Todd of Hopkinton, NH and their children, Olivia and Spencer. Interment will be at a later date in New Boston, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, N.E. Chapter, 72 River Park St., Needham Heights, MA 02494. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of CONCORD. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
