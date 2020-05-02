|
CASSARO, Peter J. Of Medford, formerly of Arlington, April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Scala) Cassaro. Devoted father of Janice Medeiros and her husband Frank of North Chelmsford, Petrine McNiff and husband Terry of Methuen, Diane Ciccketti and Staci of Raynham, Lori Violanto and her late husband Paul of Kittery, ME, LuAnn Kenney and her husband Franny of Woburn, and the late Kenneth J. Cassaro. Also survived by ten loving grandchildren and six loving great-grandchildren. Brother of Lucy Tamburino of Medford, the late Grace Castro, Louie, Sal and Peter Cassaro. Due to the current health pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Peter will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Contributions in Peter's memory may be made to the to help United States Veterans. Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020