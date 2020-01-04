Boston Globe Obituaries
PETER J. CLANCY

PETER J. CLANCY Obituary
CLANCY, Peter J. Of Waltham, December 19, 2019. Husband of Lillian (Clifford) Clancy. Brother of the late Michael, Patrick and Victor Clancy. Peter also leaves his niece and nephew, Patricia Cononi (late Charles) and Richard Clancy (Paula), all of Waltham and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Peter's life by gathering to visit at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 9th, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
