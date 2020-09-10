COYNE, Peter J. "PJ" Of Belmont, passed away suddenly on Saturday evening, Sept 5, 2020. He will be remembered as an entrepreneur who combined his Irish-American heritage with a deep understanding of Latin American language and culture. Mr. Coyne, born in Boston, September 12, 1967, was the son of the late Peter M. Coyne and Rhoda K. (Murphy) Coyne of Belmont. He lived and was educated in Latin America and Mexico from early childhood until the age of eighteen and was completely bilingual in Spanish and English. He attended the Irish Institute School in Mexico City through high school. After a year at Phillips Academy in Andover, MA, he matriculated at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA where he majored in Engineering with a minor in Business Administration and played Division 1 varsity baseball. Mr. Coyne honed his business skills with post-graduate courses at Harvard Extension School and obtained his real estate license in Massachusetts and California. In addition to selling real estate, Mr. Coyne worked with multiple start-up companies to facilitate international trade between the US and Mexico. He has also worked in the entertainment business as an extra in both movies and TV, and was chosen as the speaker for museum exhibits and instructional videos because of his authoritative male neutral-accent Spanish voice. Besides his late parents, Mr. Coyne leaves his devoted partner, Kerry Turner of Dorchester and many Coyne, Sullivan, DiMartino cousins and many friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Monday, September 14th from 6-8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment private.