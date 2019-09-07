|
D'ANTONIO, Peter J. Jr. Age 68, of Windham, NH, died peacefully Saturday after a long yet courageous battle with cancer. Peter was born in Lawrence, MA, and graduated from Salem State College where he met his loving wife of 45 years, Carmela. He was a resident of Windham for the past 17 years, formerly of Derry, NH. Peter was a National Sales Manager for Sika Corp for 36 years. He was a senior contributor for the growth of Green Roof Industries and recognized by Greenroofs for Healthy Cities. He is survived by his wife Carmela "Camy" (Ferro) D'Antonio of Windham, NH. Children, Adrienne and her husband Steven Principe of Concord, MA and Peter J. "PJ", III and his wife Megan D'Antonio of Pelham, NH. Grandchildren, Sophia, Tyler, Mason, Alexis, Arianna, Peter, and Finley. Siblings, Philip and his wife Linda D'Antonio of Haverhill, MA, and Sam and his wife Sue D'Antonio of North Andover, MA, Freida and her husband Robert LeFevre of Equador, and Susan and her husband Roy Compton of Maryland. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, September 11th at 10 AM, at St. Matthew's Parish, 2 Searles Rd., Windham, NH. Burial will follow in New Plains Cemetery, Windham. Calling Hours on Tuesday, Sept. 10th from 4-8 PM, at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., WINDHAM, NH. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in memory of Peter D'Antonio, to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019