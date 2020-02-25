|
DICKSON, Peter J. Of Canton, passed away February 25th. Beloved husband of Beverly J. (Horan). Loving father of Charlotte Dickson-Mysliwicz and her husband Thomas of Mansfield, and Sarah Danna and her husband Robert of Canton. Also survived by his 3 grandchildren; Cameron, Livia, and Lyla. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church Canton on Thursday morning at 10. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visiting Hour prior to the Mass at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON from 8:30-9:30. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020